Assam woman kills husband & mother-in-law, stores body parts in freezer

A woman in Guwahati allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, stored their body parts in a freezer for a few days and later disposed it in a river, police sources said.

The incident took place in the city’s Noonmati area seven months ago but came to light only on Monday after the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to a senior police officer, the accused Bandana Kalita confessed that she killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with the help of two of her friends on August 17, 2022.

“Following the murders, Kalita stored the victims’ body parts in a refrigerator and left the house. She returned four days later, on August 21, and disposed of the body pieces into Meghalaya’s Dawki River, which is at a distance of at least 200 km from Guwahati,” the officer added.

As per the police sources, Kalita’s neighbours confirmed that they saw her burning furniture on the terrace of her house.

Kalita’s two friends, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder.

The police are interrogating them.

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

