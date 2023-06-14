INDIA

Assam woman suicide: Irate family attacks accused husband in police station

NewsWire
0
0

Tension gripped Assam’s Hojai district after the family of a woman who died by suicide, barged into a police station and attacked the husband held for alleged abetment, officials said on Wednesday.

As the mob attacked police also, two police officials, including a woman constable, also got injured.

Later, seven persons were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

According to a senior police officer, on Tuesday, a woman reportedly killed herself in the Doboka area of the district. The police recovered her body and brought it to the police station.

Abdul Malik, identified as the deceased woman’s husband, was taken into custody as a suspect and questioned.

However, the irate family of the victim forced their way into the police station where Mailk was brought along with his wife’s body. They attacked the accused and when the police tried to pacify the mob, two of the police officers also got injured.

The injured police officials have been identified as Jintu Baishya and Dipika Bora, who is a woman constable.

Meanwhile, the jawans of Services Selection Board (SSB) reached the police station and apprehended four persons who indulged in violence.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

20230614-144205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Polls: Visionary AAP candidate, examines vision too!

    Nigerian gang hacked OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp account, says Odisha police

    DCW issues notice over attack on woman who accused Raj Minister’s...

    Mayawati attacks Kejriwal on migrants fleeing from Delhi