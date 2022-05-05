INDIA

Assam: Yoga sessions among diverse events planned to mark 1 year of BJP led govt 2.0

To mark the first anniversary of the BJP led government’s second term in Assam, the saffron party and its three allies would organise a diverse programme including yoga sessions, party sources said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP dominated government in the state would complete one year on May 10.

Different other sources said that Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah would visit Guwahati on May 9 and 10, and he would attend various official and party events here.

An Assam government official said that Shah on May 9 would hold a meeting with the Border Security Force official and would inaugurate the super-specialty hospital of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Assam Pradesh BJP President Bhabesh Kalita said that the MLAs of BJP and its allies — Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) — would take stock of the works done in their respective constituencies in last one year and will chalk out the roadmap for years ahead on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Thursday tweeted: “We have already embarked on fulfilling our promise of providing one lakh jobs in Govt. Recruitment processes for various posts are in different stages. To begin with, we will distribute 23,000 appointment letters of Home, Health and Education Departments on 14 May, 2022.”

In the last year’s Assembly elections, the BJP led government in Assam returned to power for the second consecutive term.



