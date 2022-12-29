INDIA

Assam youth arrested for posting objectionable videos of minor

A youth was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for uploading objectionable videos of a minor girl on social media, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested youth, Ubaid Mehdi, is a resident of the Kanishail area of Karimganj district.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday from a bus stand in Cachar, an adjoining district of Karimganj.

According to police sources, Ubaid had developed a relationship with the minor girl from Cachar on Facebook and called himself Rahul.

While they were in the relation, he allegedly recorded some objectionable videos of the girl.

Later, when she wanted to end the relationship, the accused uploaded the videos on social media, the sources said.

A complaint regarding the incident was filed at the Silchar police station six months ago. However, police could not catch Ubaid as he was in Dubai at that time.

His father runs a business there.

A police officer said that the accused had returned to India a few days ago.

As soon as the police got this information, they launched an operation to nab him, leading to his subsequent arrest.

“We doubt that the accused may be involved in some bigger conspiracies. His interrogation is underway,” an officer added.

