Assam’s Covid death toll crosses 100-mark; tally 41,726

Guwahati, Aug 1 (IANS) With three more deaths, Assam’s Covid-19 casualties surpassed the 100-mark on Saturday while the number of positive cases climbed to 41,726, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said that with three new deaths on Saturday — two in Silchar and one in Golaghat — the death toll in the state rose to 101.

“In all, 1,457 new Covid-19 cases were detected out of 27,161 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Our positivity rate continues to be low at 5.36 per cent,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

Of the total of 41,726 positive cases, 31,442 patients have recovered while 10,180 are active cases as on Saturday night.

The minister said that daily testing in Guwahati has increased from 2,112 on July 1 to 6,240 on July 31. On July 4, Guwahati had reported 777 positive cases, which came down to 281 on July 31, marking an improvement in the economic hub of northeast India.

Of the total of 41,726 positive cases across Assam, the Kamrup (Metro) district, headquarters of which is Guwahati, has registered around 15,000 cases with 40 deaths.

–IANS

