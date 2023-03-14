INDIA

Assam’s economic situation will soon be like Sri Lanka: MLA Akhil Gogoi

NewsWire
0
0

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has claimed that Assam’s economic situation will soon be like that of the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

Gogoi, leader of the Raijor Dal party, also alleged that the Centre had ceased approving loans to the state government due to the size of the latter’s debts.

“As of November 2022, the Assam government owes a total of Rs 1,27,073 crore. The total debt as of 2016 was Rs 41,946 crore. Our state is not far from experiencing an economic catastrophe like to the one currently affecting Sri Lanka,” he said.

On the opening day of the Assam Assembly’s budget session last week, the MLA launched an attack on the state government, saying it had consistently attempted to stifle essential topics.

He continued by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the two “Hitlers” of India.

The Sivasagar MLA also criticised Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s address, calling it utterly false and full of errors.

He claimed that the address should not have included a discussion of “Assam’s quest” to break a world record with a unique Bihu performance.

20230314-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stepping into The World Of Valaya

    SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2015 police firing...

    VP never attends, RS Secretariat on row over Nehru event

    UP: BJP MP acquitted in 29-yr-old murder case