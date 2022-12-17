BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Assam’s ‘Manohari tea’ sold at Rs 1.15L/kg

A special tea named ‘Manohari tea’ in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has been sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at a private auction, officials said on Saturday.

The proprietor of the tea estate, Rajan Lohia said that ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ fetched the price at an auction on the private portal ‘Tea Intech’ on Friday.

He added that due to a cap on the maximum selling price of tea being fixed at Rs one lakh per kg by the Tea Board India at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), they had to sell this year’s batch of tea at a private auction.

“It is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere,” he said.

Lohia informed that RK tea sales bought this one kg of special tea at this price.

The Manohari tea, particularly its gold variety, had been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years. It has set many records for the highest selling prices.

In December 2021, Manohari Gold was sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through GTAC.

