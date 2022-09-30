INDIA

Assam's militant outfit extends ceasefire

Assam’s militant organisation Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) extended the unilateral ceasefire for another six months on Friday.

The chairman of the group has shot a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing the desire of the outfit to extend the period of the Ceasefire Agreement to another six months.

The six-month period will end on March 31, 2023. The chairman wrote in the letter that in order to achieve peace, talks and developments they decided to extend the ceasefire.

Earlier, in September 2021, the DNLA declared a unilateral ceasefire for six months as a goodwill gesture in response to Sarma’s appeal for peace in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts.

The militant outfit was formed in April 2019 to seek sovereignty for the Dimasa people through an armed movement.

The organisation has active presence in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam and in some parts of Nagaland as well.

