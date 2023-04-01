INDIA

Assam’s militant outfit extends unilateral ceasefire by 6 months

NewsWire
0
0

Assams militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) on Saturday announced extension of unilateral ceasefire.

Juhthai, the chairman of the outfit, wrote to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informing DNLA’s decision to extend the ceasefire by another six months.

The letter said, “We hereby inform you that the Dimasa National Liberation Army has resolved to extend the ceasefire period by another six months, from April 2023 to September 30, 2023 for better peaceful environment, developmental talks and co-relation among us.”

On September 2021, the DNLA in response to Assam Chief Minister’s demand for peace had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months.

The declaration came precisely two weeks after the DNLA was accused of opening fire on a convoy of seven trucks on August 26 in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.

The DNLA was established in April 2019 to pursue Dimasa people’s sovereignty through an armed campaign. The Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, as well as some areas of the neighbouring Nagaland, are thought to be active DNLA hotspots.

20230401-203604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha Cabinet approves hike in salaries of contractual employees

    Pre-registrations for PUBG’s Indian version now live on Play Store

    BJP pushes MBBS in Hindi; MP Cong questions timing of move

    Delhi witnesses another hot day