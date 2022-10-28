INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam’s noted artist Neel Pawan Baruah passes away

Assam’s noted artist Neel Pawan Baruah died on Friday at the age of 86. He breathed his last in Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Baruah, who received the state government’s civilian award, ‘Assam Saurav’ last year, was suffering from age-related ailments. He was admitted to the hospital last week.

The artist was born in Teok in Jorhat district on June 1, 1936.

Baruah started a cult in the artwork of Assam when he started painting miniature arts on cigarette and matchbox packets.

He also set up Assam Fine Arts & Craft Society at Guwahati in 1971.

Baruah was always known for his extraordinary paintings.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while expressing his condolences on the veteran artist’s death said Baruah’s demise would leave behind a big vacuum not only in the field of art and culture but in taking the Assamese community marching ahead.

The last rites of the artist would be held with full state honours on Saturday.

