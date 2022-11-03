INDIA

Assam’s oldest medical college to become ‘state-of-the-art institute’

NewsWire
0
6

The Assam government is planning to transform the Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh into a state-of-the-art research institute for dealing with new age ailments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

He said this while attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the AMC — the oldest medical college in Assam.

Speaking on occasion, Sarma said that the premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state-of-the-art medical institute with an adequate thrust on research to deal with acute diseases.

He also asked the medical college authority to coordinate the partnership between the state government and IIT Guwahati for high-end medical research.

The state government will give Rs 300 crore to AMC for the construction of teachers’ quarters and students’ hostels, said the Chief Minister.

Hailing the medical college administration for maintaining its rich legacy in medical education and treatment, he asked the college management to initiate its growth and development in sync with its green milieu.

“Seventy-five years is a long time and during this period, the medical college has produced many doctors who are now leaders in their chosen fields of expertise,” Sarma added.

Sarma, acknowledging the dedicated role played by the AMC during the Covid-19 pandemic thanked the medical college fraternity. He said because of its unrelenting dedication, several human lives were saved.

“The state government is committed to providing advanced, accessible and affordable health care delivery system to everybody in the state. Therefore, the state government has decided to increase the number of medical colleges to twenty-four,” he said.

A commemorative Platinum Jubilee Postal Stamp was released on this occasion. Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta, and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli also attended the function.

20221103-232205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 11,717 mucormycosis cases, 29K more Amphotericin vials allocated

    Bihar Museum Biennale to open on March 22

    Nitish set to expand Cabinet with 17 likely inductees

    All Class 10 students in Telangana declared passed