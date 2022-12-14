INDIA

Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’ gets GI tag

NewsWire
0
0

Assam’s traditional hand-woven ‘gamosa’, an article of cultural significance for the indigenous people of the state, has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Central government.

In a tweet late Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “A day of pride for Assam, as our Gamosa gets a Geographical Indication Tag by the Government of India. Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for always giving a place of prestige to this integral symbol of Assamese glory. Congratulations Assam.”

Also sharing the news, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: “Assam’s Pride, shining Bright! Due recognition of our heritage & cultural identity. Gamosa gets the GI tag, bringing joy to thousands of weavers of this special item that has become a global symbol of Assam. Congratulations to all.”

The gamosa, a rectangle piece of white cloth with a red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the fourth, is offered asa mark of respect.

The gamosa is also an object of reverence as it is used to cover the altar at ‘naamghars’ (Assamese places of worship) and cover the scriptures.

During Bihu, guests are welcomed with the gamosa and ‘tamul’ (betel nut).

Notably, geographical indication (GI) is a label that appears on products that have specific geographical origins and are associated with a particular location.

20221214-114803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Speeding car hits professor in Ghaziabad society

    Delhi court issues bailable warrant against Rujira Banerjee in coal scam...

    UP man fined Rs 10K for not wearing mask

    IB special director SK Bansal appointed new Odisha DGP