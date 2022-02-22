INDIA

Assembly Polls 2022: EC relaxes 50% caps on rallies, roadshows

By NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday relaxed the 50 per cent cap on space usage during meetings, rallies and roadshows of political parties and candidates during ongoing Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

The has been taken after a sharp decline in Covid cases.

According to the order issued by the ECI, “Now the Commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to State Disaster Management Act regulations. Restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space has been relaxed.”

The poll panel took a periodic review of the status of Covid in the country and specially in the poll bound states. As per updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the Covid cases have already declined significantly (from 3.47 lakh on January 21 to nearly 13,400 as on Tuesday) and have come to a “minimal level” in the country.

The Commission also said that even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-polling states. In Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, the number of cases have come down to just around 500, it added.

20220223-002003

