Upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat are turning out to be a fight between BJP’s ‘Gujarat Model’ versus Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘Delhi Model’.

To expose Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi Model, which he is regularly talking about during his visit to poll bound states, a 17-member Gujarat BJP delegation landed in the national capital on Tuesday to conduct a reality check of the AAP government’s claims of improved quality education and health facilities in Delhi.

In his regular trip to Gujarat, Kejriwal highlights the Delhi model which he claims has changed the city’s education and health facilities in the last seven years.

Gujarat BJP media convener and head of delegation Yagneshbhai Dave told IANS that a 17-member delegation which includes former ministers, educationists, spokespersons and even political analysts are in the national capital to visit government schools and Mohalla clinics.

“Our delegation will collect the visual evidence by visiting schools and Mohalla clinics. After collecting the evidence of the failed governance model of Kejriwal, we will show it to the people of Gujarat and expose him among people,” Dave said.

Dave claimed that Gujarat education model is much better than the Delhi model in every parameters.

“There is no comparison between our education and Delhi model either in number of students and per cent of vacant posts. We have better student enrolment number than Delhi,” Dave said.

As the news about the arrival of Gujarat BJP spread, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that Delhi government has formed a team of five MLAs to guide and help the BJP delegation. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that whenever someone comes from abroad to see Kejriwal’s education system, the chief minister shows them only two to four buildings whose walls are painted.

“But after showing these structures, Kejriwal says that there has been a revolution in the education sector which is actually an exaggeration. Everyone knows the condition of state government schools today,” Gupta said.

Gupta challenged Sisodia for an open debate on Delhi’s education system and said that deputy chief minister and his entire team is now nervous as the visiting Gujarat BJP delegation will see the reality.

As the year-end Gujarat assembly polls are nearing, a war of words has been going on between ruling BJP and AAP over good governance. Kejriwal had made multiple visits to Gujarat and claimed that his Delhi model is better and more successful than Gujarat model.

