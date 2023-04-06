INDIA

Assembly polls: K’taka BJP candidates’ list likely on April 8

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka BJP unit has shortlisted candidates for state assembly elections and first list is likely to be announced on April 8.

Talking to reporters, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B. S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday that the list of shortlisted candidates will be sent to the high command on Friday.

“On April 8, the meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board will be held and the high command will finalise and release the list after discussion,” he stated.

On talks of Minister for Housing V. Somanna being fielded against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency, Yediyurappa said that everything will fall in place as per the directions of the high command.

“The board of senior leaders will take a call on fielding candidates,” he said.

Sources said the party leaders have shortlisted three names for all constituencies. The meeting was held till late in the night at a private resort by the BJP core committee and election committee.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will reach New Delhi by Friday evening to “ensure” tickets for his supporters, sources said.

The Opposition Congress party has already announced two lists of candidates for the polls.

20230406-142204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat now sees over 8K daily Covid cases, toll crosses 5K

    Himachal CM announces 30% DA for state govt employees

    J&K’s Ayeera Chishti creates history by winning medal at World Junior...

    UP to emerge as sports hub soon, says govt