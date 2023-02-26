A multi-cornered contest would be witnessed in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies, which go to the polls on Monday, in all 12 districts of Meghalaya under heavy security measures.

The polling would not be held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who died on February 20 due to illness.

The balloting would start at 7 a.m. in the morning and it would continue till 4 p.m. without any break.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor said that polling parties accompanied by security personnel had already reached the 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies. Kharkongor said that a total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are contesting the Monday’s Assembly elections.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, 329 candidates, including 32 women, had fought the elections. Around 21.75 lakh electorate including 10.92 lakh women are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Election officials said that a large number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), state armed and state police personnel have taken up positions in all the poll-bound constituencies. With the direction of the Election Commission, the 443 km India-Bangladesh border with Meghalaya has been sealed to prevent any kind of illegal cross-border movement before and during the elections.

In all, 13 political parties, including four having national status — BJP, Congress, National People’s Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress — are contesting the election.

The BJP and the Congress have put up 60 candidates each, while main opposition Trinamool Congress nominated 56 candidates, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led NPP fielded 57 candidates, United Democratic Party (UDP) 46, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) 11, People’s Democratic Front nine, Gana Suraksha Party one, Garo National Council two, Janata Dal (United) three, Republican Party of India two, Republican Party of India (Athawale) six, Voice of the People Party 18.

In all, 44 independent candidates are also contesting the elections. The HSPDP is contesting mainly in assembly seats of Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hill districts.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is seeking re-election from South Tura seat. BJP has fielded Bernad M Marak against the NPP chief. Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (2010-2018) is contesting from two assembly seats — Songsak and Tikrikilla – both in Garo hills while state Congress President and Lok Sabha Member from Shillong parliamentary seat Vincent H Pala is contesting from Sutnga Saipung in East Jaintia Hills.

BJP’s two sitting MLAs Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai are contesting from Pynthorumkhrah and South Shillong seats respectively while state party President Ernest Mawrie is contesting from West Shillong seat.

Prominent other candidates in the fray include Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong (Pynursla), Assembly Speaker and UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh (Mairang), Home Minister and UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem), former Assembly Speaker and NPP leader Abu Taher Mondal (Phulbari).

Corruption, unemployment, ethnicity, dynastic politics, the Meghalaya-Assam inter-state border dispute and illegal mining are predominant issues in the elections. Votes polled in Meghalaya would be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Tripura.

20230226-113804