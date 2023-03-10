A case of alleged assets beyond means against Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed, the former chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but it was returned by the latter.

Informed sources in the NAB said the Bureau’s Rawalpindi office received a file, containing complete details of General Faiz’s income tax record and a two-page complaint signed by some unknown locals from Chakwal, for initiation of inquiry against the former spy chief, The News reported.

These sources said that DG NAB considered the file and after consultation with his seniors, the case was returned with the direction that a formal request be made to the Bureau by the authorities concerned.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also knew about what was referred to by the NAB against General Faiz and how the Bureau reacted in the past.

Now with the appointment of new NAB Chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed Butt, the case is expected to be referred back to the NAB for initiation of formal proceedings against the former top spy master of the country, The News reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the investigation agencies are conducting an inquiry against the former ISI chief and any progress about it will be shared with the media.

20230310-113203