The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of over Rs 1.41 crore for the individuals affected during the violence in Karauli which was reported on April 2 on the occasion of Hindu New Year.

On April 2, violence had erupted in Karauli between two groups when a section pelted stones on a rally being taken out on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Thereafter, many shops and vehicles were set ablaze.

Mukesh Pareek, Deputy Secretary, Home Department, said that administration approval has been given for financial assistance of Rs 18.25 lakh to a total of 45 victims who were injured in the incident in Karauli city on April 2.

“At the same time, administrative sanction of Rs 1 crore 23 thousand 55 hundred has been given to 69 victims in relation to the amount of damage to property and goods during the incident, and action has been initiated by the administration for early payment in this regard,” he said.

District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh said that financial assistance has been sanctioned in case of damage to properties and goods due to arson in the incident that occurred during the Shobhayatra (Bike Rally) organised on Nav Samvatsar in Karauli city.

A total financial assistance of Rs 1 crore 41 lakh 80 thousand has been sanctioned to the riot victims, he added.

20220427-205603