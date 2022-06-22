Peel police have charged an assistant massage therapist in relation to a sexual assault investigation. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

According to police reports, on Wednesday, June 15, a 39-year-old Mississauga woman attended a clinic in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

A week later, police arrested and charged Salah Saod Al Handani for the offence. The 57-year-old man from Mississauga will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Handani has three years of experience in this field but is not a licensed massage therapist, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this or any similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.