Punjab Police have arrested an associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, a.k.a. Linda, and his three aides after recovering four pistols along with ammunition from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a.k.a. Toti, while his three aides have been identified as Amardeep Singh, Sooraj Singh and Rahul Lahoch, all residents of Jalandhar.

The main accused, Vijay, has been facing 18 criminal cases pertaining to drugs, illegal weapons, kidnapping and extortion.

DGP Yadav said that acting on input that accused Vijay along with his gang members were hatching a conspiracy to commit crime in Kartarpur area, teams from Jalandhar Rural promptly conducted a special drive in Durgi area of Jalandhar and arrested all four accused persons, who were travelling on two motorcycles.

He said the police have recovered four pistols, including two .32 bore country-made pistols along with 10 cartridges, one 9 mm country-made pistol along with two cartridges and one .12 bore country-made pistol along with one cartridge from their possession.

