Days after a tattoo artist turned drug smuggler was arrested, the Delhi Police has also apprehended his 45-year-old associate for supplying charas from Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol to contacts in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The accused has been identified as Narjit Thapa, a native of Nepal, who was residing at Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. Kasol is located close to Malana, which is known for the production of charas.

The tattoo artist, Jasraj Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Burari who had shifted his tattoo business to Kasol, was nabbed from Kashmiri Gate on December 7.

Jasraj used tattoos as a mode of payment to buy drugs, as he would design expensive tattoos for drug suppliers and receive payment in the form of drugs. He was allegedly headed to Maharashtra with the drugs when the police arrested him.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), a police team was formed to trace the source of contraband items recovered from Jasraj.

“During investigation, Jasraj’s police custody was obtained and a team of Special Staff with the accused reached Kasol in search of the source of the contraband items recovered from the accused. Subsequently, at the instance of Jasraj, several raids were conducted and Narjit Thapa was apprehended,” said Kalsi.

The police also recovered 345 grams of charas from the possession of Narjit.

On interrogation, Thapa told the police that after shifting from Nepal, he slowly started selling drugs to tourists from all over India.

“He developed contacts with tourists and started transporting charas procured locally to users via tourists,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

20221212-183603