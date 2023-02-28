New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANSlife) The Nehru Centre Art Gallery, usually dedicated to eminent artists and traditional works, will house assorted pop artworks from over 20 contemporary artists from across the country.

“Life is Beautiful” is an exhibition that celebrates our everyday life’s simple pleasures and beautiful moments. With an explosion of vibrant colours and jovial themes, this show celebrates the joie de vivre in our world. Prodding you to leave behind anxieties and surround yourself with an exhibition where you can’t help but smile, The Designera brings a pop-art exhibition of over 25+ artists and 7 mediums of creation.

Nehru Centre’s art gallery is an iconic landmark of creation that has housed some of the greatest artists. With our promise to reinvent India’s art landscape. The Designera brings this iconic gallery their first-ever pop-art exhibition. With path-breaking augmented reality pieces and artificial-intelligence-assisted paintings, this exhibition promises to be a never-before-seen aesthetic.

What: The Designera presents ‘Life is beautiful’: Nehru Centre’s First Ever Pop Art Exhibition

When: February 28, 2023 – March 6, 2023

Where: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Discovery Of India Building, Ground Floor, Dr. Annie Besant Rd, Lotus Colony, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230228-103204