ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’ to release in India on May 12

NewsWire
0
7

The ‘Asterix’ film series is all set to bring its fifth film to India on May 12. Titled ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’, the French film is a live action adventure family comedy directed by Guillaume Canet, who also stars as the titular character of Asterix.

‘Asterix and Obelix’ is one of the most popular comic series in the world, which has been translated into multiple languages. The success of the series has led to the adaptation of its books into films.

Touted as one of the biggest home productions, ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’ has been shot in France and China. The story follows the only daughter of Chinese emperor Han Xuandi, who escapes from a strict prince and runs off to Gaul, seeking help from the two of its brave warriors — Asterix and Obelix.

The film stars Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julien Chen and Leanna Chea in key roles.

Luv Films and Star Entertainment will bring the film to India in theatres on May 12 in English, Hindi and Tamil.

20230426-183201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kailash Kher: I laugh when I think of how much my...

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings to 6th-highest grossing movie in history

    Rasika Dugal posts picture to beat ‘lockdown blues’

    From mastering UP dialect to playing mother, Neha Joshi on her...