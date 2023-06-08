During wildfires and periods of poor air quality, it’s important for people with asthma to take extra precautions to manage their condition and minimize exposure to the pollutants in the air.

Asthma Canada shares some tips to help you cope with wildfires and poor air quality:

Stay informed: Keep track of local air quality updates and wildfire information from reliable sources like Environment Canada and the Weather Network.

Have an updated Asthma Action Plan: Your plan should outline steps to take in case of worsening asthma symptoms or emergencies. Make sure you have necessary medications and supplies readily available.

Limit outdoor activities: Stay indoors as much as possible. Avoid physical exertion and exercise outdoors during peak pollution periods. If going outside is necessary, wearing a well-fitted N95 respirator mask can offer some protection against smoke particles.

Use air purifiers and filters: Use high-efficiency air purifiers (HEPA) and keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke infiltration. Avoid activities that contribute to indoor air pollution, such as smoking or using strong chemicals.

Take medications as prescribed: Follow your prescribed asthma medication regimen, including both preventive and rescue medications. If necessary, consult your healthcare provider to adjust your medication plan during episodes of poor air quality.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to keep your airways hydrated. This can help reduce symptoms and keep mucus thin, making it easier to cough up if necessary.

If you have questions on managing your asthma and allergies in times of poor air quality, please contact the HelpLine at 1-866-787-4050 or info@asthma.ca

Asthma Canada is a national, volunteer-driven charity, solely devoted to enhancing the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies.