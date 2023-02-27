Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca announced today that it has chosen Canada for a major expansion of their research activities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and several federal, provincial and municipal officials were present for the announcement.

The company’s significant global investment in Canada’s life sciences and biomanufacturing sectors will create 500 highly skilled jobs at their hub located in Mississauga, Ontario and support the development of treatments for complex diseases like cancer, officials said.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, employing more than 83,000 people worldwide. The company focuses on cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism; oncology, respiratory, and immunology; rare diseases; infection and vaccines.

“In order to protect Canadians’ health, our government has taken every action possible to be equipped with the best tools possible,” said Trudeau. “That’s why we have worked closely with companies like AstraZeneca over the years. This investment shows that our efforts and hard work in the Canadian health sector are paying off by attracting major new investments from innovative global health leaders. We’re proud to see the results of our Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, whilst creating hundreds of well-paying jobs in Mississauga.”

AstraZeneca employs over 1,200 staff in Canada, including 700 employees at its head office and clinical research hub in Mississauga, Ontario. In 2021, the company reported $135 million in research and development investment in Canada. Its Mississauga site is a strategic Global Clinical Hub, leading more than 100 clinical studies worldwide.

Over the last two years, the federal government has committed more than $1.8 billion to 33 projects in biomanufacturing, vaccines, and therapeutics, strengthening Canada’s domestic ability to respond to pandemics, supporting innovations in life sciences, and creating and maintaining thousands of highly skilled jobs.