Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for April 11-17

Aries

You may have to put forth more effort this week to complete your tasks. Delays may result, which may cause you distress. As a result, some of your tasks may be hindered. Do not be irritated or stubborn. Make an effort to adjust your behaviour at work in order to promote better harmony. It’s possible that your mother is ill and in need of your help. Disputes amongst members of the same family are also a possibility. The best course of action is to avoid getting into a fight with your family members in this case. Be on the lookout for attempts by your opponents that may be intended to harm your reputation. There may be court costs involved.

Tip of the week: Don’t be stubborn

Taurus

You’ll get along well with your coworkers and supervisors at work. This will aid you in your professional endeavours. You will be promoted because of your ability to speak clearly. In addition, you’ll reap the benefits of any work that was put on hold in the past and there are great chances that old ideas will be revived. The middle of the week is a good time to take care of your health. The success of businesspeople will continue for as long as they are in expansion mode. You can also gain from sources outside of the country. Your father’s side of the family will provide you with financial support. All of your work-related travels will be successful.

Tip of the week: Speak with clarity

Gemini

You’ll be successful in your career. Your hard effort will pay off, you’ll treat everyone with respect, and you’ll also receive praise. Those who are already working may be given raises and see an increase in their workload. When it comes to property, you’ll make gains. You may find yourself distracted by a bizarre thought in your head. Due to your weird and uncaring behaviour, this could harm the relationship you have with those you care about. You’ll be prone to emotional outbursts, which will raise your level of tension. Younger siblings will help you out. If you have a medical issue, it might be stressful. Get it checked.

Tip of the week: Give respect to all

Cancer

This week, you’ll continue to have a spiritual bent. You’ll be drawn to religious pursuits since you’re intrigued by the idea of venturing into uncharted territory. You’ll have a strong urge to change jobs, and you’ll work toward this goal. Your social standing will improve, and your connection with your father will strengthen as well. You’ll have the chance to put money into a business venture. You’ll put in long hours at your job no matter what. Your older siblings will stand by your side. You will have better interactions with your superiors. You’ll be able to fulfil your desires at this time because your income will rise. There is a chance of seasonal illnesses.

Tip of the week: Explore your spirituality

Leo

A desire to spend money on insurance and rejuvenation may arise in you. You will find yourself drawn to people of the other sex and longing for a loving and caring companion. If you’re married, you may have some difference of opinion with in-laws at some point. There is also the possibility of financial loss. Any type of financial investment can backfire. It’s possible that you and your father have a strained relationship. If you’re working, there’s a chance you could get transferred. As a result of your work, you may also have the opportunity to travel for business purposes. You’ll be able to pursue your interests in the workplace, which will bring you joy.

Tip of the week: Rejuvenate your life

Virgo

You’ll start the week with good news regarding your job. Expanding your business can be a success at this time. Your business partner and you will have a great equation. Those who have a job will be able to advance in their positions. Investing decisions should be avoided. It is possible, however, that unanticipated financial gains will come through. Ancestral property can also be beneficial to you. Even in the sphere of education, there is a potential of achievement. You may have to spend more money, but you’ll be able to outsmart your rivals. It might be difficult to have a healthy relationship with your spouse due to ongoing issues.

Tip of the week: Avoid making investments

Libra

This week, your focus and stress levels need to be better managed. It’s possible that the opponents may cause some issues. Expenses are expected to rise, and your spouse may suffer from health issues. This week, students may encounter difficulties in their academics and will need to work harder in order to reach their goals. Those of you who are in business will reap the rewards of a collaborative effort. You should plan ahead to take advantage of this opportunity. Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger and more stable. Your children’s academic performance may be compromised if they experience health problems.

Tip of the week: Manage unwanted stress

Scorpio

This week, your creative self will shine through. The time you spend with your children will be a joy to you. When it comes to your personal well-being, you may expect to continue to enjoy your life. Those that put forth the effort to study will be rewarded with success. In your business, you will make a lot of money and you can also profit from overseas sources, such as import-export. Your social standing will rise, and you’ll have better relationships with your friends and coworkers. Later this week, you may consider applying for a bank loan. You’ll have a lot of unanswered issues on your mind, so engaging in spiritual pursuits will make you happier.

Tip of the week: Be creative in approach

Sagittarius

Whatever you set out to accomplish this week will be a success. You can clear up your old loan, which would bring relief to you. Students having difficulties in higher education will now start receiving positive results. You may get a chance to meet your maternal uncle. This will be the best opportunity to update your skills and enroll yourself in any educational or learning programme. This week you will find satisfaction in family life. You will spend on domestic matters. You can contemplate conducting a transaction connected to land or property. Your mother will get a chance to enjoy your presence which will also make you happy.

Tip of the week: Clear up pending payments

Capricorn

Throughout this week, you’re encouraged to maintain a strong sense of self-belief and courage. Make an effort to improve your verbal and written communication abilities, since they will be a benefit in your career. You are likely to go on a brief travel. There are significant indications of an increase in your income as well which will help your financial status. You will be relaxed psychologically and will be joyful in your personal life too. There will be a positive vibe in the household and a strong bond between family members. When it comes to critical family matters, you can count on your siblings’ support.

Tip of the week: Believe in yourself

Aquarius

Personal endeavors can help you attain success in your work. You will need to be attentive regarding your colleagues. To be successful, you must develop the practise of working independently rather than relying on others for every assignment. There are considerable prospects of gaining cash rewards, especially if you have overseas links. Your willingness to learn something new will increase. There will be sweetness in your words and peace in your mind which will make you look appealing. This will broaden your professional horizons. Your household is likely to be filled with laughter as a result of a family celebration.

Tip of the week: Maintain a calm demeanor

Pisces

Your health will start getting better, especially if you have been experiencing any ailment in the past. Mentally, you will feel pleased and you will be excited to perform some new duties. You’ll be overcome with a desire to spread joy to those in your immediate vicinity as a result of this experience. You’ll be successful in building riches, but your family’s financial situation may be unstable at this time. By making efforts you will also gain enormous success in your job life. You’ll show your children a lot of affection and love. Students appearing for competitive exams would have excellent possibilities of earning good success.

Tip of the week: Spread joy in other’s life

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

