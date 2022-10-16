Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for October17-23

Aries

This week, your income may increase as a result of any prior real estate investments you may have made. In this case, you have the option of making a wise decision to reinvest that money. There may be disputes in your family if you have been attempting to ignore their advice on personal matters. Some of you are probably going to get transfers or favourable employment changes. You will need to strengthen your relationship with your bosses from the start, though. You may opt to learn something new this week that will help you improve your attitude on life. On the health front, you can experience problems with your stomach.

Tip of the week: Learn something new

Taurus

This week won’t be very favourable for your finances because you’ll be dealing with some challenges in that area. This week, saving money may not be achievable since expenses are probably going to exceed your budget. Accepting your mistakes will show maturity and will be advantageous to you if you made any while working. The practice of meditation will improve your capacity for logic. Spending quality time with family or friends is encouraged throughout this week. Not only will this help you relax, but it will also make it possible for you to further develop your rapport with them. You’ll notice an improvement in the state of a family member’s declining health.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

Gemini

Your career will advance in a favourable way. However, it is advised to fully understand the additional workload and responsibilities. Talk directly to your top authorities if you wish to, without going through anybody. You’ll be more likely to leave work early and spend time with your family doing something artistic. You’ll be effective in clearing up previous disagreements with your relatives. Avoid lending money to a close relative since it might not be repaid and the relationship might suffer as a result. This week, students’ performance will improve. You’ll seem to be in better shape than many others.

Tip of the week: Manage your workload

Cancer

You could participate in several events this week that will put your ability to multitask to the test. This week, businesspeople who previously struck a contract in order to benefit may receive a favourable indication. Your business arrangement may be quite successful in the end. You could take part in a family gathering where there will be laughter all around. Speaking more than required at work might have serious financial consequences. Students will have a better week than they had anticipated and will be able to give it their all this week. Avoid dining out if possible, to avoid problems with acidity.

Tip of the week: Don’t reveal your secrets

Leo

This week, a variety of problems that are affecting your life may leave you feeling psychologically unstable. Keep your composure and resist reacting to what other people say as a result. Any form of long-term investment should be avoided. Spending time with friends is a smart idea to refresh your spirit. Spend time with your family to learn their viewpoint as well. You will have the chance to expand your capacity for thought as well as find tranquilly. You must avoid revealing any significant career-related ambitions to the public. Students are warned not to take their health for granted. They will also need to make improvements to their everyday schedule.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Virgo

You’ll have good luck with investments and money-related issues. Make prudent investments with a long-term outlook. Avoid stock trading and concentrate on accumulating assets. You may develop fresh goals and strategies for your career to accelerate your development. This will help you stay motivated and focus your efforts. Students who are prepared for higher education will benefit from this week. A close friend or family member may act suspiciously around you, which may make you feel uneasy. You could be bothered about your spouse’s health. Drive carefully since some of you may have minor injuries.

Tip of the week: Drive carefully

Libra

You’ll keep your financial stability this week. If you want to increase your income, only invest after consulting others who have more knowledge and expertise than you. Your coworkers can be envious of you at work due to your development and growth. You could occasionally have a hard time receiving their help. Even if students who are studying for competitive exams will succeed, they shouldn’t forgo outside assistance. Your health will be fine this week, and no serious problems are anticipated. To have fun, you might arrange a brief trip with your close friends and family.

Tip of the week: Take advice from others

Scorpio

Making any form of real estate or financial transaction is fortunate this week. You should consider the needs of other family members more while making decisions rather than just your own. You will have a number of opportunities this week to further your career. Think carefully about every chance and try to take advantage of it. Students are likely to become distracted by an unwelcome visitor and will need to put in a lot of effort to enhance their performance. Sports participation will pay off in the long run. To prevent infection, you must take all necessary precautions.

Tip of the week: Grab new opportunities

Sagittarius

You will experience favourable career results this week. It is possible to find possibilities to travel abroad. This will enable you to discover fresh avenues of growth while learning something new. Avoid being duped by promises of quick returns while making investments. Instead, carefully consider the circumstances and seek counsel before taking any action. You can occasionally find it challenging to focus on your job area. This weekmight bring some good news for students who want to go overseas. Doing consistent workout will be crucial to keeping you in shape.

Tip of the week: Plan a trip abroad

Capricorn

You will continue to have faith in your skills this week. The people around you will support you and serve to inspire and motivate you as they see your dedication. Natives with jobs occasionally may struggle with money, but they will have enough to get by. Before making any significant decisions, talk to your family. Keep watch since your mother can experience health problems. Avoid engaging in any conduct that could be against the law. Students may squander their time on pointless activities that may negatively impact their academic performance. Do not take health issues like headaches and indigestion lightly.

Tip of the week: Have faith in your skills

Aquarius

Your financial situation will significantly improve this week as a result of your ability to conserve money. There is a chance that you must make important choices in order to strengthen your financial situation. You are recommended to make judgments while maintaining composure. Due to some of your bad practices, you can experience some family animosity. Be patient with them and resist becoming obstinate. You will have the chance to clarify some matters with your elders directly. You are urged to choose your comments carefully and refrain from using strong language that can injure others. Consume wholesome and nutritious cuisine.

Tip of the week: Choose your words

Pisces

You’re likely to have an ordinary week overall. Since it is not always likely that your plans will work out in your favour, you need to heed the counsel of reliable experts in order to boost your money. You should use caution when it comes to financial problems. Your family life will be peaceful this week. But there is a chance of some financial loss in the house. The benefits of fortunate planets will present a number of possibilities leading to steady earnings for those who are in business. This will allow things to resume their normal course. Parents and teachers will assist the students. Your health will get better, and you’ll be full of energy.

Tip of the week: Guard against financial loss

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

