Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for December 12-18.

Aries

You’re encouraged to take charge this week or you risk missing out on some excellent chances to make money. Your financial situation will stay ordinary, but fresh investment chances might surface. Joint ventures, inheritance, ancestor’s property, partnerships, or income from your spouse all point to financial benefits. Due to your unpleasant behaviour, your relationships with your friends and family may suffer. Additionally, marital life is not particularly favourable during this time. Avoid any conflict, especially at work, since hidden foes may cause you grief. Some of you may get viral infections or skin problems.

Tip of the week: Take charge

Taurus

Be a team player rather than going it alone at work because there may be conflicts with clients or bosses. Some of you could start a new job. Those of you who are in business can anticipate great success. During this week, your finances will feel satisfactory, and your spending will stabilise as well. This is an excellent time to finalise your plans for marriage and sign agreements. The marital relationship will be peaceful and harmonious. In order to prevent conflict with your spouse, it is essential that you keep your ego in control. Lack of communication can cause issues for those who are in a romantic relationship. You could feel a little lethargic and irritable on a health level.

Tip of the week: Be a team player

Gemini

You’ll have mediocre outcomes this week. To make money, company owners will need to work more and longer. Working professionals will need to produce more in order to maintain their job. Given that there are no apparent significant losses, the financial situation remains steady. However, when it comes to investing, stay away from making unsafe choices. There will be some development for those of you engaged in legal problems. During this time, students taking competitive exams will succeed. On a personal level, you could not get along with your spouse. You can experience intestinal issues on the health front.

Tip of the week: Avoid risky investments

Cancer

You need to be more responsible with your money and set aside funds for upcoming requirements. When working professionally, use self-control and patience to finish assignments before the deadline. Both sudden financial gains and a rise in your standing are possible. There may be a chance for you to pursue further education or learning, which would be to your long-term advantage. Your spouse will continue to be supportive and your marriage will stay pleasant. Your kids could have health problems. To reach their objectives, they will have to put in more effort. If you are in love, this is not the time to move things along. Consume acidic foods sparingly.

Tip of the week: Be responsible with money

Leo

You will have a fascinating week. Professionally, success in business and partnerships is feasible since your fortune will be on your side and others will value your efforts. Native workers may advance professionally as well, and you could be able to make a breakthrough in a particular task or project and excel. On a personal level, tension between family members over domestic concerns may cause unhappiness. Do look for your mother’s health. It might be advisable to postpone any decisions now in case you encounter a property-related difficulty. You may be bothered by eye and skin-related health concerns.

Tip of the week: Postpone taking decisions

Virgo

You’ll be more focused and committed this week, and you’ll also feel prepared to take on new tasks. You should not be hesitant to take the additional risk necessary to produce remarkable outcomes if you are full of enthusiasm. It’s a great opportunity to grab the reins on initiatives and activities that are clogging things up and give the greatest outcomes. The quality of your marriage will be ordinary. You and your mother will have some special time together. You will feel content if you participate in religious activities. Brief excursions and travels are anticipated. Your friends and family will be there for you. You can be bothered by seasonal illnesses.

Tip of the week: Stay focused and committed

Libra

This week, there could be some financial rewards and an uptick in the flow of cash. You could, however, have some difficulties in your family life. To avoid upsetting your family members, it is recommended that you consider carefully before you say. For natives who are unmarried, it is a fantastic time to get hitched. Professionally, there may be some conflict with your superiors, but on the plus side, you’d gain new job options. Students will do better than expected throughout this time, which will be beneficial for them as well. You could experience mental tension about trivial issues. Also be on the lookout for throat infections.

Tip of the week: Don’t upset loved ones

Scorpio

If you don’t allow your ego get in the way this week, you’ll be able to tackle difficult challenges with ease and be full of authority. Medication and unforeseen expenses could result in higher costs. Keep your voice under control to avoid hurting your relationship with your harsh behaviour. Natives who are focused on career will need to work harder to maintain their standing. Some of you look to have promising futures and may perhaps receive an offer of employment. Businesspeople will be able to close a deal that is lucrative. You may have problems with your heart, eyes, or stomach in terms of health.

Tip of the week: Keep ego aside

Sagittarius

You are urged to monitor your expenses this week and refrain from making extravagant purchases. Find strategies to save income instead so you can cover future expenses. However, you’ll be able to easily manage daily spending. At work, you could meet people from abroad. Be prepared in your mind since you could have an opportunity to show off your skills on a fresh project. Those who are in business should avoid from making any new investments for growth. Your romantic relationship will improve during this time, and you’ll spend money on your lover, friends, and family. Infections that are seasonal might harm your health.

Tip of the week: Monitor your expenses

Capricorn

Some of your long-held aspirations could come true this week. You may work to increase your existing income with the appropriate investment, which will work miracles for you. Businesses might profit from the government sector. Senior authorities will offer assistance to working professionals. Reputation in the workplace will improve. There might be a difference of opinion between you and your lover, which could cause some issues in your romantic relationship. For students, focusing on your schoolwork may be difficult. Family life will continue to be wonderful. Take careful care of the area in your lower abdomen.

Tip of the week: Don’t be opinionated

Aquarius

You will make good professional growth this week, and you could even obtain a job advancement. Seniors and you will have better relationships. Deals with governmental organisations will be lucrative for businesspeople over the long run. Opponents would be kept at distance and refrain from immediately approaching you. Overall, the family setting will be joyful, so take full use of it. Your standing in the family will rise. Your spouse can be offered new career possibilities. Natives who are single are more likely to start a new intimate relationship. To maintain your health and fitness, it is essential that you engage in some physical exercise.

Tip of the week: Enjoy cozy family time

Pisces

This coming week will be medium for you monetarily. Those in employment will feel at ease in their role and with the tasks given to them. Businesses will benefit from connections to international markets. With effective networking, you will make new friends on the social scene. During this time, your connection with your father may be a little strained and you could be concerned about his health. The atmosphere in the household will stay friendly despite this. Your spouse could be offered a new position. You’ll have a tendency for spirituality and perhaps engage in active spiritual activity. You could have a few small health concerns.

Tip of the week: Network effectively

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

