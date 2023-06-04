Gaurav Shukla, the creator and showrunner of the recently released second season of the streaming show ‘Asur’, has shared that the team didn’t establish a traditional writers’ room for the second season until the overarching story was locked.

The second season of the show was released after a gap of three years because of the pandemic. Directed by Oni Sen, ‘Asur 2’ stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora.

Talking about the challenges, Gaurav told IANS: “The pressure we encountered was both internal and external. It came from the platform, the actors, and even from within ourselves. We were determined to surpass the achievements of season 1, and it took some time for us to develop the central plot. Additionally, writing during the lockdown presented its own set of challenges, as our writer’s room was primarily utilised for troubleshooting rather than full-fledged brainstorming sessions.”

The team persisted through these obstacles, as Shukla said: “Until we had finalised the overarching storyline for the season, we didn’t have a traditional writer’s room. However, the success of the first season not only heightened the pressure but also instilled us with confidence. We were committed to preserving the elements that resonated with our audience, all the while introducing new plotlines and challenges to keep the story fresh.”

In the second season, the series takes an exhilarating leap forward, with the serial killer delving into the realm of digital warfare.

The show creator told IANS: “This season, we’re digging deeper into the psyches of our characters. Each one is grappling with their own inner conflicts and emotional trauma, which adds another layer of complexity to their roles in the narrative. DJ, for instance, is evolving into a much grittier, darker character – a transformation that will have far-reaching implications for his actions and decisions. Nikhil, on the other hand, is dealing with severe depression following his separation and the tragic loss of his daughters. His journey towards healing, while simultaneously trying to catch the elusive Asur, is a pivotal arc this season.”

He further mentioned: “In fact, all our characters are broken in some way. They each have personal issues that they’re working to overcome, even as they’re drawn into this complex battle of wits with the Asur. This struggle, we believe, will make their eventual triumphs – however big or small – all the more meaningful. That’s why we’re saying that this season is bigger, darker, and more cerebral. It’s not just about the external conflict anymore; it’s also about these internal battles, the personal demons that our characters are fighting. We’re really excited about this new direction and can’t wait for the audience to see the journey our characters embark on this season.”

