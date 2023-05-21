SCI-TECHWORLD

Asus explains what caused mass router outage

NewsWire
0
0

After receiving reports of mass router outages globally, Taiwanese tech giant Asus has finally explained the cause, stating that the outage was caused by “an error in the configuration of our server settings file”.

Users of Asus routers recently reported that their devices suddenly froze up without any apparent reason and, after restarting repeatedly, suddenly stopped working because the device’s memory ran out, reports Ars Technica.

Later, the company answered the calls for help.

“During routine security maintenance, our technical team discovered an error in the configuration of our server settings file, which could potentially cause an interruption in network connectivity on part of the routers,” Asus said.

After resolving the glitch, most users only needed to reboot their devices, however, if that didn’t fix the problem, the company’s support team suggested that users save their current configuration settings and perform a factory reset.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Most users also took to the internet to report the issue they were having with the device.

“On the 16th, Asus pushed a corrupted definition file for ASD, a built-in security daemon present in a wide range of their routers. As routers automatically updated and fetched the corrupted definition file, they started running out of file system space and memory and crashing,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“This is a bunch of BS. Why doesn’t Asus put out some kind of statement explaining what’s going on?” another user said.

20230521-125005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta winding up its ambitious cryptocurrency project: Report

    James Webb Space telescope captures striking view of Neptune’s rings

    Twitter’s global market share grows by 55% as Musk takes over

    Study reveals this tech may take mobile communications beyond 5G