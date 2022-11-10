INDIASCI-TECH

ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India

Taiwanese tech major ASUS on Thursday launched its 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop called ‘Zenbook 17 Fold OLED’ in India.

Priced at Rs 3,29,990, the laptop is available for Indian users online and offline, according to an official report.

“It is the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable laptop that uses a proprietary foldable hinge design. Co-developed with Intel and BOE, it delivers a transformative experience that merges the productivity of a desktop with the portability of a laptop,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The laptop is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores) clocking up to 4.7 max frequency to handle all tasks at ease.

Moreover, the laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Users can use the foldable Zenbook in different modes like a desktop, laptop (with bluetooth keyboard), laptop (with virtual keyboard), tablet, and reader, said the report.

The laptop offers a battery life of about 24 hours when continuously used or about a week of regular use. There’s also a low-energy function to save battery life when not being used.

It supports USB Type-C charging and fast charging up to 65W and can be charged with any USB power bank or USB PD charger.

