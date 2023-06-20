INDIASCI-TECH

Asus launches new desktop with superior sound in India

NewsWire
0
0

Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday launched a new All-in-One A5 Series desktop (A5402) with superior sound quality and minimalistic design in India.

Priced at Rs 94,990, the Asus A5402 desktop will be available to buy from the company’s offline and online stores and other key e-commerce platforms.

“With the hybrid workstyle model taking the lead amongst the new age working professionals, we aim to deliver computing solutions that seamlessly combine with the modern lifestyle, offering versatility, style, reliable performance, and productivity,” Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said in a statement.

The Asus A5402 desktop comes with a 23-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS panel along with touchscreen functionality for intuitive usage.

This desktop weighs only 7.2 Kg (8.9kg with the stand) and has a sleek and stylish design with integrated high-quality stereo speakers and a subwoofer.

Unlike most AIO, the A5402 will also work in portrait mode with the stand supporting both tilt, pivot and height. With Fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 and 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, the company said the desktop comes with a premium build to blend with any interior aesthetic.

The AIO A5402 comes powered by Intel i5 13th Gen processors and the configurations include up to 16GB RAM.

20230620-155604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt appoints acid attack victim as standing counsel

    Amritpal’s wife meets him at Dibrugarh jail

    At 6,148, India records max Covid deaths in a day

    National Games has given a huge boost to Rugby 7s, feels...