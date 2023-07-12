INDIA

Asus launches Windows 11 portable gaming console ‘ROG Ally’ in India

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Wednesday launched the first portable handheld gaming device “ROG Ally” that runs on the new Windows 11 in India.

Priced at Rs 69,990, the ROG (Republic of Gamers) Ellie is available for purchase from July 12 across online and offline stores.

“This gaming device revolutionises the realm of portable gaming experiences, boasting an immersive Full HD 120Hz display, ergonomic design, and an array of versatile connectivity options. With ROG Ally, gamers of all calibers, be it competitive esports players or gaming enthusiasts, ROG Ally sets a new standard for gaming excellence,” Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in a statement.

Driven by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the Ally can breeze through AAA games and indie titles in 1080p with ease, whether gamers are playing alone or with friends, said the company.

Moreover, gamers can connect the Ally to a TV and charge it at the same time, plus it can handle multiplayer games like NBA 2K23, Moving Out, and Street Fighter V with ease.

The Ally also comes bundled with a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code to give gamers instant access to Microsoft’s game library the moment they unbox the machine, the company mentioned.

