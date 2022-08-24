With the aim to cater to content creators, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched six new laptops in the Indian market that start at Rs 67,990 and go up to Rs 329,990.

The Creator Series laptops include the flagship Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED and Pro16X OLED, along with ProArtStudioBook Pro 16 OLED and 16 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED and 16X OLED.

“The pandemic has acted as a further catalyst in this shift. These shifts have enabled the rise of content creators and knowledgeable professionals in the country. Therefore, to cater to India’s burgeoning content creator ecosystem, we are introducing the six new Creator Series laptops today,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, told IANS.

“These laptops are powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors coupled with NVIDIA graphic cards to deliver smooth yet powerful performance. These creator series laptops have OLED touchscreen displays having the validation of PANTONE to produce accurate colours, and cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 gamut visuals for a stunning viewing experience,” Su added.

Designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists, Creator Series devices are equipped with innovative designs and cutting-edge technologies that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience.

“We appreciate the optimistic response we receive from our consumers in India. Going forward, our focus is further to improve the customer journey and experience in the market. Therefore, we will continue to invest our resources and efforts to expand and enhance the consumer touchpoints,” Su said.

The newly launched laptops are now available on online and offline channels.

