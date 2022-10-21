WORLD

Asylum seekers arriving in Cyprus doubles y-o-y

NewsWire
0
0

The number of asylum seekers arriving in Cyprus has doubled so far this year, compared to the same period in 2021, official figures showed.

The number has increased to 17,000 this year, an official from the Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday.

Arrivals of unaccompanied children in Cyprus has also trebled this year, Xinhua news agency quoted Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Costas Constantinou as saying to a parliamentary committee.

Cyprus is one of the so-called front-line Mediterranean European Union (EU) countries (MED5 group), which receive the largest numbers of irregular immigrants in relation to their populations.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told a ministerial conference of the MED5 group in Cyprus earlier this month that asylum seekers make up over 4 per cent of the country’s population.

20221021-085004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ethiopian security forces kill 119 suspected rebels

    G7 concerned by Russian troop build-up on Ukraine border

    Why women are more likely to die after heart attack than...

    La Liga returns with intense seven weeks until World Cup (Preview)