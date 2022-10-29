WORLD

Asylum seekers flee overcrowded reception centre in Cyprus

NewsWire
0
0

Hundreds of asylum seekers fled the main reception centre in Cyprus for irregular migrants after a fire broke out there amid clashes, police said.

Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou said a large force of regular and anti-riot police officers was trying to contain the situation on Friday at the overcrowded Pournara reception centre, some 20 km west of the capital Nicosia, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The police force is doing whatever is possible to protect both residents of communities in the region and the migrants themselves,” he was quoted as saying by the local media.

Media reports said the reception centre was evacuated after people started to hurl stones at each other and set prefabricated buildings and tents on fire.

The police used teargas to control marauding crowds.

Twenty people were injured, including three security officers.

While three asylum seekers were taken to hospital, about 20 tents were destroyed.

Police said that large groups of asylum seekers fled the centre and were moving towards nearby communities in the area.

The Pournara centre was designed to host up to 1,000 people, but reports said the actual number of people living there is much higher.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has said that the authorities have been struggling to cope with a large influx of asylum seekers this year.

He said that 17,000 people had arrived through irregular channels in Cyprus up to last week, double the number of arrivals during the same period of 2021.

20221029-094804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

    Boris Johnson govt hit by more resignations

    Asia Cup 2022: Erring Team India in absolute must-win situation against...

    Iraq’s new parliamentary bloc nominates presidential, PM candidates