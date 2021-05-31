India logged less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases third day in a row, with 1,52,734 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, when 3,128 more succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday.

This is the lowest new infection reported since April 9, when India recorded 1,45,384 cases while on April 10, India witnessed 1,52,879 fresh cases.

Most Metro cities are still fighting huge waves, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge. Delhi on Sunday reported 946 cases, Mumbai 1,066, Bengaluru was the worst affected with 4,734 cases, followed by Chennai 2,689 and Kolkata 1,830 cases.

While lockdown measures are set to ease in the national capital, West Bengal has extended strict measures for 15 more days, as Tamil Nadu is micro-managing at every level to break the chain.

For the first time in 47 days Delhi on Saturday reported less than 100 cases. Andhra Pradesh on Sunday breached the 15-lakh mark in recoveries.

On May 28, the country recorded 1,86,364 cases, next day it was 1,73,790 and on May 30 it was 1,65,553.

Fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for four consecutive days.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,80,47,534 with 20,26,092 active cases and 3,29,100 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,38,022 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,56,92,342 from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,31,54,129 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 10,18,076 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 34,48,66,883 samples have been tested up to May 30 for Covid-19. Of these 16,83,135 samples were tested on Sunday.

In the last 20 days, India has recorded over 75,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths — the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

–IANS

aks/in