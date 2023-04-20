HEALTHINDIA

At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

India recorded 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is 20 per cent higher than the previous day.

On Wednesday, 10,542 new cases were recorded.

The active caseload currently is 65,286, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The recovery rate is at 98.67 per cent.

A total of 10,827 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recoveries to 4,42,61,476.

The daily positivity rate is 5.46 per cent) and the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.32 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra, on Wednesday undertook a review meeting to oversee the level of preparedness and public health response to it.

According to sources in the know of things, Mishra advised officials to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure till the sub-district level.

He also highlighted the need to examine the Covid situation regularly and update advisories to guide the states.

Mishra also exhorted upon continuation of the ongoing time-tested strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour among the people.

A presentation was made by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the meeting, where he provided an overview of the global Covid situation.

20230420-113405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid caseload tops 510.1 mn

    Kazakhstan boy, 9, gets new life in India’s first paediatric living...

    NZ reports first Delta variant death

    Armed forces roped in to tackle soaring Covid cases