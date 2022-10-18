HEALTHINDIA

At 1,542 cases, India reports dip in daily Covid tally

India witnessed a decline in fresh Covid cases with 1,542 infections in the last 24 hours, against the previous day’s 2,060 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the same period, eight more Covid related deaths were logged, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,913.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stands at 26,449 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,919 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,77,068. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 0.68 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.02 per cent.

Also, in the same period, a total of 2,27,207 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 89.89 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.37 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

