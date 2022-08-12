HEALTHINDIA

India on Friday reported a marginal rise in Covid cases with 16,561 fresh infections reported in the past 24 hours against previous day’s 16,299 count, as per Union Health Ministry data.

In the same period, 49 more Covid deaths took the nationwide death toll to 5,26,928.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,23,535 cases, accounting for 0.28 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,053 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,73,094. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 5.44 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 4.88 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,04,189 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.95 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.47 crore, achieved via 2,75,59,030 sessions.

Over 3.96 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

