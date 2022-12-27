INDIA

At 2.5 degrees, Jammu in J&K records coldest night of season so far

At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season so far on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday as intense cold wave continued to sweep Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Dense fog affected visibility in Jammu in the morning leading to subdued surface transport and delayed air transport.

MeT office forecast on Tuesday that dry weather with isolated snow at higher reaches is likely during next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry and cold weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours with isolated snow on higher reaches”, an official of the MeT department said.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam received fresh snowfall on Monday evening.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.7 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.9 degreel Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10 degree and Leh minus 11 degree as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 2.5 degrees, Katra 6.9 degrees, Batote 2.2 degrees, Banihal 1.9 degrees and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree as the minimum temperature.

