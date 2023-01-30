BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

At 2 am while feeding my infant, I received notification: Sacked Google worker

Among the 12,000 workers sacked by Google, an employee said he was feeding his newborn at 2 a.m. when he received a notification that he had lost access to his Google corporate accounts and been laid off via email.

Nicholas Dufau, an Associate Product Counsel at Google who spent only six months at the company in Los Angeles, US, wrote in his LinkedIn post, “Last Tuesday morning at 2 a.m., I became a father. On Friday morning at 2 a.m. while feeding my infant, I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts. I had been laid off via automated email”.

“And so last week marked the end of my 6-month stint at Google where I worked on a team packed with intelligent, driven, and kind folks who welcomed me into their Google family,” he added.

Affected by the layoff, Dufau said that the time he lost his job made him feel acutely expendable and naive.

Keeping up the fighting spirit, he concluded his post by saying, “And of course, my saintly wife and miraculous daughter have been here to lift my spirits and give me comfort. They have shown me that whatever difficulties I may be facing, I still have so much more to be thankful for.”

Meanwhile, another Google employee who worked as a recruiter said he got sacked by the company in the middle of an interview.

Dan Lanigan Ryan, a recruiter at Google, who spent 1.3 years at the company in Dublin, Ireland, wrote in his LinkedIn post, “Unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday”.

“I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call,” he added.

