At 3.6, Jammu records coldest night of season after 11 years

At 3.6 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature, Jammu city recorded the coldest night of the season during last 11 years.

“Minimum temperature was 3.6 in Jammu on Monday. This is the lowest since February 8, 2012 when the minimum had dropped to 3.2 in the city,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

The official also said that mainly dry weather with clear sky in Jammu and partly cloudy in Kashmir is likely during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had minus 1.6, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 7.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 16.3, Kargil minus 17.4 and Leh minus 12.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.2, Katra 8, Batote 3.8, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

