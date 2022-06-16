At 32.8 degrees Celsius, Srinagar has recorded the highest temperature of this season so far, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Thursday.

The maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Wednesday.

The weather department has predicted light rain which can lower the temperature.

“Clear weather accompanied by light rain in the afternoon is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 18.6, Pahalgam 11.9 and Gulmarg 12 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 5.7, Leh 9.8 and Kargil 10.3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 24.5, Katra 22.8, Batote 18.5, Banihal 14.8 and Bhaderwah 15 as the minimum temperature.

