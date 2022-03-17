INDIA

At 36.1, Delhi’s max temp crosses 35 degree Celsius threshold

By NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, season’s highest so far, even as several stations across the national capital registered similar or more maximum temperatures on Thursday as heat wave conditions prevailed across some parts of the country.

Safdarjung Observatory recorded maximum temperature at 36.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while minimum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Palam Observatory recorded maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius while minimum was 21.5 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road (35.7 & 19.0), Ridge (35.6 & 20.0), Aya Nagar (35.6 & 20.0), Gurgaon (35.7 & 21.2), Jafarpur (34.4 & 18.3), Mungeshpur (33.9 & 17.0), Najafgarh (36.5 & 21.0), Narela (36.0 & 16.8), Pitampura (37.0 & 23.8), Sports Complex (36.2 & 23.9) while SPS Mayur Vihar recorded maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and minimum of 21.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast mainly clear sky, the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 36 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

