At 3,947, Delhi records highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The national capital on Tuesday witnessed a highest single-day spike of 3,947 Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 66,602. 68 deaths were also recorded.

As many as 2,711 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 39,313 people have recovered, while 2,301 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to Delhi government data, 16,952 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. In total, 4,016,48 tests have been performed so far in the national capital.

Currently, 6,264 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,607 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 207 in the dedicated Covid Health Centre. Over 12, 963 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 261 containment zones.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a spike of almost 15,000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the country to 4.4 lakh with 312 new fatalities, data from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry revealed on Tuesday.

India recorded 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4, 402,15.

–IANS

aka/vd