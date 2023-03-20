While IndiGo flew ahead of the other airlines in February with 55.9 per cent share in the domestic aviation market, Air India and Vistara secured second and third slot with market share of 8.9 per cent and 8.7 per cent, respectively.

In February 2023, a total of 359 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of February has been around 0.3 per cent.

As per the latest data issued for February by aviation regulator DGCA, IndiGo carried 67.42 lakh passengers during the month, followed by Air India (10.76 lakh) and Vistara (10.53 lakh).

Similarly, GoAir with 9.63 lakh air passengers had a market share of 8 per cent in February, while SpiceJet carried 8.58 lakh passengers with 7.1 per cent market share in the month under review.

As per the DGCA data released on Monday, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines in February stood at 0.25 per cent. The main reasons for cancellation have been identified as weather, technical or operational issues.

The DGCA data said that maximum complaints in February were received by Alliance Air (4.1/10,000 passengers), followed by Flybig (1.6/10,000 passengers), Air India (1.4/10,000 passengers) and SpiceJet (0.6/10,000 passengers).

The major reasons for complaints were flight problems (28.4 per cent), baggage (26.2 per cent) and refund (12 per cent).

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-February stood at 2.46 crore as against 1.41 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby marking an annual growth of 74.50 per cent, and monthly growth of 56.82 per cent.

As per the data released by the aviation regulator, nearly 1.21 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines in February as against 76.96 lakh during the same period last year.

