Delhi on Sunday reported 78 Covid fatalities, the lowest since April 12, as the national capital continues to fight the second pandemic wave.

According to the health bulletin, the 78 new deaths pushed the toll to 24,151.

The city’s daily Covid deaths during the second wave of the pandemic crossed the 100-mark on April 14, when it had clocked 104 fatalities and since then the daily death count increased to 448 on May 3.

Delhi also witnessed dip in daily number of positive cases below 1,000 on the second consecutive day. It recorded 956 fresh Covid infections on Saturday.

The capital’s daily positivity rate has also reduced to 1.25 per cent, below 5 per cent since last one week.

Meanwhile, 1,803 more Covid patients have recovered in the capital, taking the total recovery to 13,89,341, till Sunday.

Delhi now has 5,817 Covid infected people under home isolation, while the total active cases are 12,100.

