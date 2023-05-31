ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

At 83, Al Pacino to father 4th child with 29-yr-old girlfriend

NewsWire
0
0

‘Scarface’ actor, Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant.

He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, together, reports ‘E! News’.

Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was “no relationship” between her and Clint.

As for Pacino, he and former girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020.

‘E! News’ further states that Pacino’s bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

The ‘Godfather’ star has maintained a close connection with his children, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was two years old.

“It’s the missing link, so to speak,” he told The New Yorker in 2014. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life.”

And when he can’t be apart of their life, Pacino said it was “upsetting to me and to them. And I get a lot from it”.

“It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first 20 minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it”, he added.

20230531-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New York rocks to London’s ace percussionist Yussef Dayes

    Super Mario Bros animated film release pushed to 2023

    Reliance Entertainment to release Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ on Feb 10

    Lizzo shares how she makes herself feel better while facing fatphobia