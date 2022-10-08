She talks about exploring the layers of her roots, about how different elements of Khasi music offer an inexhaustible insight into diverse socio-cultural aspects of her people’s lives. In almost the same breath, singer and music teacher Amabel Susngi from Meghalaya swears by the magic of Jazz and Blues, and how fusion is much beyond coming together of different musical traditions.

Recipient of the prestigious Samvaad Fellowship by the Tata Steel Foundation, this 28-year-old vocalist remembers being inspired by her grandmother, who would sing folk songs often — something she feels has been instrumental in her career choice. ” She passed on before I could document all the songs. My parents were also involved in church choirs.”

From an early age, Susngi knew she also wanted to get involved in the academic side of music. “So my mother sent me to an institute to learn Western music. I went to Martin Luther Christian University in Shillong. It was here that my first exposure to traditional instruments happened. I did not really join the university for the purpose of documentation. I always knew that performing was my true calling. But back in my time, there was not much clarity and support. However, youngsters today know the kind of openings after graduating from music school.”

Talking about Shillong, dubbed the rock capital of India, the singer says that living there has a lot to do with encouraging young singers. “There is a thriving cafe culture there that promotes home-grown bands. There is a certain openness where different genres can think of thriving. The audience’s ears are open to new sounds and the coming together of different cultures. Precisely why you see so many musicians from that place who have done exceptionally well across the country.”

Susngi, who performed at the ongoing Jodhpur RIFF feels that such festivals play an important role in promoting independent musicians.

“We need more such platforms to develop an ecosystem. With more such festivals, the audience base is bound to expand,” says the artist who has performed at different festivals across the world including the prestigious Belize International Jazz Festival in Central America.

The musician, who is part of a band ‘4th element’ which plays Jazz, Blues and R&B, adds: “While my roots are firms entrenched in Khasi music, I have always been open to other genres. Exposure to different genres adds multiple dimensions to one’s style. It opens one to different techniques and styles.”

The musician feels that the different initiatives by the state government for young musicians have had a positive impact on music back home.

“I feel government support for the arts is crucial. The Grassroots Music Project facilitates musicians’ performances at different venues and links them with tourism. It has been a successful model which can and should be replicated by other governments too,” concludes this doctorate student.

